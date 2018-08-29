News

Several shelters set-up for flood victims

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - The Red Cross is operating one shelter in our area at Westby High School for anyone displaced from their home.

Anyone who needs food or shelter is welcome.

There are also shelters set-up, not affiliated with the Red Cross, at Wonewoc High school and St. Theresa's Adoration Chapel in Wonewoc, Elroy Elementary School, and a site to be determined in Crawford County.

