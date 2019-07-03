Several recycling options available at Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People heading down to Riverfest will have plenty of recycling options in the park.

65 recycling containers are in the festival area, one alongside each trash can supplied by Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling.

Plastic bottles and aluminum cans are expected to be the majority of what is recycled at the event.

But the hope is to keep as much as possible out of the landfill.

"Cardboard will get recycled as well, for the vendors, but obviously if you have a stray piece of paper it can go into a recycling container," said Brandon Knudtson, refuse and recycling coordinator with Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling.

At 14 local events in the La Crosse area last year, Hilltopper Recycling and Refuse collected 18,000 pounds of recycling.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.