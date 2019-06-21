Several motions expected to be filed in La Crosse County homicide case

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Several motions are expected to be filled in the Erin Somvilai homicide case. The man she had been seeing, Erik Sackett, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office, Friday's hearing is scheduled to last 3 1/2 hours. Judge Levine is presiding over the hearing scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Somvilai, also known as Erin Bushek, was first reported missing by her father on June 4, 2018. The last time she had contact with any family members was at 3 a.m. on June 3, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

At first, Sackett told an investigator that the last time he saw Somvilai was at his home on June 3. He denied being at her apartment the day prior, though a neighbor later told investigators that she saw Sackett at the residence.

Somvilai's body was discovered on June 17, 2018, in Runge Hollow Lake in the Town of Jefferson. Ropes were tied around her waist and appeared to have been held by something heavy at the bottom of the lake. Officials later found Sackett's family had a cabin near the area.

Divers found concrete blocks near the bottom of the lake, which appeared to have matched blocks found at Sackett's home.

In the criminal complaint, officials note under motive that Sackett was on extended supervision after he was convicted of Attempted Second Degree Sexual Assault in Vernon County. One of his supervision rules was to not have relationships without his agent's knowledge and permission.

