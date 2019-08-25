News

Seven area artists show their works at artPOP art show

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 07:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:46 PM CDT

Artpop hosts first annual art show...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - ArtPOP hosted the first annual art show at the Sideshow on Market event.

Leather jewelry, fairy gardens, metal sculptures and more were on display as part of a trunk show for artists.

There were crafts for kids, yards games and refreshments at the free event.

The art show was also a grand re-opening and re-branding for artPOP, which closed during the summer.

One of artPOP's owners, Tracy Endrizzi, said she wants the store to also be a meeting place for the neighborhood.

"One of the reasons that I bought this building four years ago and chose this location is because of where it is. It's in the middle of a neighborhood, and it goes back to the roots of having these local organization in the community where people can just stop in on their way home," said Endrizzi.

ArtPOP highlights a local artist every month, hosts art classes for all skill levels and is sister-stores with Twinkle & Twine Design. 
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars