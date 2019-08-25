Seven area artists show their works at artPOP art show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - ArtPOP hosted the first annual art show at the Sideshow on Market event.

Leather jewelry, fairy gardens, metal sculptures and more were on display as part of a trunk show for artists.

There were crafts for kids, yards games and refreshments at the free event.

The art show was also a grand re-opening and re-branding for artPOP, which closed during the summer.

One of artPOP's owners, Tracy Endrizzi, said she wants the store to also be a meeting place for the neighborhood.

"One of the reasons that I bought this building four years ago and chose this location is because of where it is. It's in the middle of a neighborhood, and it goes back to the roots of having these local organization in the community where people can just stop in on their way home," said Endrizzi.

ArtPOP highlights a local artist every month, hosts art classes for all skill levels and is sister-stores with Twinkle & Twine Design.



