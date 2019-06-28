Setup underway for Riverfest in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Setup is underway for the annual Riverfest celebrations in La Crosse.
Crews were at Riverside Park in the city's downtown beginning the setup Thursday.
More setup will continue for the event throughout the weekend.
The four-day festival brings food, music and fireworks to the park along the banks of the Mississippi.
The community party still needs help this weekend as prep continues.
"We'll have a bunch of sign in spots there and I know that we're looking for some people to help with the beer tent, setting up the beer tent on Saturday morning at eight o'clock," said Rhett Rykal, ground director for Riverfest.
Riverfest start July 3rd.
