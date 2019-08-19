Services set for deputy who died after on-duty crash
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Services are being held Monday for a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed
A Mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, who died Tuesday. She was injured Aug. 9 when her vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve in Lyon County. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Burial is set at a cemetery in Alvord, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs, 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff's Department.
