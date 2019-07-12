News

Service for 5 of 6 fire victims held Saturday in Crandon

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) - A joint funeral service for five of six family members killed in a northern Wisconsin fire will be held Saturday.

The victims' obituaries say the noon service at Praise Chapel Community Church in Crandon will commemorate the lives of 32-year-old Raymond Michiel, his girlfriend, 37-year-old Amanda Bailey-Bocek, their 1-year-old daughter Jazmin Michiel and Bailey-Bocek's sons, 7-year-old Nathan Bolding and 3-year-old Johnny Bocek.

Bailey-Bocek's great niece, 10-month-old Zoe Munoz-Soto, also died in the June 25 fire in the Langlade County community of Pickerel. Her funeral was held July 2. Her parents survived the fire.

Investigators have not yet established a cause of the fire.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars