Senior breakfast brings together community at Riverfest

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:03 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest celebrations are continuing in La Crosse.

A 'Senior Breakfast' started festivities early Friday morning.

Community members 55 years young and up could enjoy a free breakfast at the event.

The meal included eggs, bagels, fruit and coffee.

Riverfest La Crosse Commodore Bill LaRue and the Board of Directors helped serve the breakfast.

"We're down here at 6:30 [a.m.] getting prepped and ready, and the breakfast starts at 7.  So it's been, as you can see, they show up. They show up behind me, so it's a good time," said Bill LaRue, 2019 Riverfest Commodore.

About 200 people attended the meal.
 

