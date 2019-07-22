Sen. Baldwin is part of bipartisan effort to build more resilient roads

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is part of a bipartisan effort to make roads stronger in the face of storms. Baldwin was joined by a Republican and another Democratic senator on Tuesday when they introduced the legislation.

The bill would require the Federal Highway Administration to assist state Departments of Transportation in making roads and bridges more resilient during repairs.

Baldwin said as extreme weather events become more frequent, building stronger infrastructure saves money in the long run.

"Fixing a road once is very expensive. Repairing a wash-out over and over again when you could simply put in a large culvert... that makes much more sense," said Baldwin.

The bill would require the Federal Highway Administration to update the Emergency Relief Manual with information on building resilient roads, develop and share best practices for improving road resilience and track consideration of these projects.

