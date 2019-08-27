Security renovations ready for school year at two Holmen schools

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Security improvements are in place for a pair of local elementary schools ahead of the school year.

Holmen's Evergreen and Sand Lake elementaries have new two-stage entries.

The renovation will force visitors to stop in the school office before continuing into the school.

New video surveillance and new fencing was added as part of the renovations as well.

While the additions bring a lot of technology, in-person interaction is still an important piece of school security.

"A lot of times the camera can be a little limiting, so it able to make that contact with an actual human being before you enter into the actual school building," Sand Lake Elementary principal Natalie Morgan.

The system is already installed at the high school and middle school, along with Prairie View Elementary.

