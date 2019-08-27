Security renovations ready for school year at two Holmen schools
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Security improvements are in place for a pair of local elementary schools ahead of the school year.
Holmen's Evergreen and Sand Lake elementaries have new two-stage entries.
The renovation will force visitors to stop in the school office before continuing into the school.
New video surveillance and new fencing was added as part of the renovations as well.
While the additions bring a lot of technology, in-person interaction is still an important piece of school security.
"A lot of times the camera can be a little limiting, so it able to make that contact with an actual human being before you enter into the actual school building," Sand Lake Elementary principal Natalie Morgan.
The system is already installed at the high school and middle school, along with Prairie View Elementary.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Cancer research fundraiser set to arrive at UWL
- Holmen elementary schools ready with new security upgrades
- De Soto, UW-La Crosse football reflect on efforts helping flood victims last August
- UWL employee meeting combats future worker shortages, teaches job-seekers
- Walmart distribution center in Tomah looking to hire 100
Latest News
- La Crosse District Attorney finds police officer acted in self defense during shootout
- De Soto, UW-La Crosse football reflect on efforts helping flood victims last August
- Wisconsin lawmakers propose minimum age for vaping
- La Crosse officer will not be charged in shooting incident, body cam released
- Cancer research fundraiser set to arrive at UWL
- UWL employee meeting combats future worker shortages, teaches job-seekers
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- Addiecakes to close both La Crosse locations
- Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
- One arrested after using BB gun, machette at boat launch in Winona County