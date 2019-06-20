Security changes for La Crosse's City Hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Security changes could impact your next visit to La Crosse's City Hall.

The doors at the south entrance to the building are now locked.

Entry to the building can now only be made through the doors on the north end of the building.

The change is part of the overall security plan.

Office employees will also be required to wear their ID badges while in the building.

The age of the building make the changes necessary to keep community members safe.

"Just trying to get City Hall at some of the same levels of security that many of the other municipal buildings are throughout the country," said La Crosse Police Capitan Jason Melby.

Employees will also have to use their ID badges to access restricted areas in the building.



