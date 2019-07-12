Section of Elroy-Sparta State Trail set to reopen

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Elroy-Sparta State Trail announced that the section of the trail between Norwalk and Wilton is ready to reopen on Saturday. This will open up an uninterrupted trail path from Sparta to Wilton.

Other sections of the trial remain closed due to storm damage.

To see an updated map of which parts of the trail are still closed, and to learn more about the historic trail, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/elroysparta/.

