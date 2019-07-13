Search underway in Winona for missing person after report of boat overturned

Channel3000.com file photo

WINONA, Min. (WBKT) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office has released a statement saying they are searching for a person who went missing Friday evening after a report of a boat that overturned

According to the statement, Winona County Dispatch was alerted to a boat in distress at the Prairie Island Spillway at 7:24 p.m. Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Police Department, to Winona Fire Department, Winona County Dive Rescue, Minnesota DNR, Federal Fish and Wildlife, Goodview Fire, Pickwick Fire and Winona County Emergency Management responded to the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says crews found one person had been rescued by a passing boat when they arrived, but a 63-year-old male was still missing. The search went on until 10:30 p.m Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The search started again at 6 a.m. Saturday, with searchers from the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona County Dive Rescue, Minnesota DNR, Federal Fish and Wildlife, Goodview Fire, Pickwick Fire, Wisconsin DNR, Bruce's Legacy, Minnesota-Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue and Winona County Emergency Management, according to the statement.

The Sheriff's Office says the Prairie island Boat Landing is closed, and they ask that people avoid the area to let the searchers work.

This is an ongoing situation, and more information will be sent out when it becomes available.

