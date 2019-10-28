Search for missing Richland County woman with Alzheimer's canceled after body found

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An endangered missing person alert for a Richland County woman was canceled after her body was found in a ravine. According to the sheriff's department, Ruth Gail Stone, 79, had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle registered to Stone was located in a wooded area off Harry's Lane in Orion Township. On Friday, the caretaker of the property located the vehicle and notified authorities, according to a press release.

A deputy was unable to locate anyone at the property. More efforts to locate the owner were not successful.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's department said it was notified that the owner of the vehicle suffered from Alzheimer's disease and had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies initiated a search of the area but was called off due to darkness. On Sunday morning, a larger scale search was conducted.

Within 45 minutes of starting the search, Stone was located in a ravine in the southern part of the property. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County coroner.

35 people from several local fire departments, Richland County Emergency Management, a member of the Wisconsin Drone Coalition, the property owners and caretaker participated in the search.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.