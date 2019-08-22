Search continues for new La Crosse chief of police
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The search for a new chief of police for La Crosse's Police Department continues.
La Crosse's Police and Fire Commission talked about the recruitment process at a meeting Thursday morning.
There are twelve candidates being reviewed, though who the candidates are has not been revealed.
The city is looking to replace former Chief Ron Tischer.
Tischer left the department after seven years to lead the Payson, Arizona police Department.
Twenty-one candidates applied during the last search, while twelve applied this time.
"The number of applications for police officers has been going down, in fact just this morning before this meeting, we were interviewing entry level police officers and I think we had 24 applicants in total, seven were brought in for interview, we use to have 80," said Doug Happel, La Crosse Police and Fire Commission member.
The commission is hoping to determine candidates for initial interviews by next week.
