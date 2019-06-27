Scrubs Camp in Winona introduces high schools students to health care careers

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - High school students are learning about health care at a week-long camp in Winona.

The Scrubs Camp is being hosted this week at Winona State University.

More than 100 students are in attendance for the event.

Hands-on activities, tours and interactions with medical professionals are part of the event.

The experience helps students to realize just how many paths they can take in health care.

"It was nice to come and figure out and I actually learned more about health care jobs," said Niayjah Roberts, St. Paul Harding HS senior and Scrubs Camp attendee.

The Scrubs Camp is one of 10 being held throughout Minnesota this summer.



