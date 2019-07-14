Scrap Metal Recycling event helps keep items out of landfill
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse City Hall hosted a Scrap Metal Recycling Event with Hanson Scrap Metal Service LLC on Saturday.
Appliances, electronics, vehicles, construction materials and more could be disposed of at no cost.
For $25 they would also get rid of TVs.
Harnson's owner, Brain Hanson, said he feels good about helping the environment by keeping these items out the landfill. However, he says there are some hazardous materials he can't accept.
"There's a lot of stuff that we don't take, and we highly recommend that you take it out to the landfill and let them help you with that sort of thing," said Hanson.
For more information on how to properly dispose of hazardous materials visit https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/469/2020/2036/default.aspx.
