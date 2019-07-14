News

Scrap Metal Recycling event helps keep items out of landfill

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:06 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse City Hall hosted a Scrap Metal Recycling Event with Hanson Scrap Metal Service LLC on Saturday.

Appliances, electronics, vehicles, construction materials and more could be disposed of at no cost. 

For $25 they would also get rid of TVs.

Harnson's owner, Brain Hanson, said he feels good about helping the environment by keeping these items out the landfill. However, he says there are some hazardous materials he can't accept.

"There's a lot of stuff that we don't take, and we highly recommend that you take it out to the landfill and let them help you with that sort of thing," said Hanson.

For more information on how to properly dispose of hazardous materials visit https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/469/2020/2036/default.aspx.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars