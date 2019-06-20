Science camps keep kids learning in the summer
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Science day camps are giving area kids a chance to keep learning during the summer.
UW-La Crosse is hosting the Girls in Science and Boys Science Exploration camps this week.
The two-day camps are intended to encourage an interest in science and math for middle school students.
Hands-on activities like working with skeletons and DNA models are part of the camps.
The students also learned from engineers from Trane about how science has helped them in their careers.
The lessons will help the students the rest of their lives.
"There is so many times that people seem to debate scientific fact and reality and it's important that everyone understands thate scientists don't have an agenda, except to search for the truth," said Susan Kelly, math professor at UW-La Crosse.
This is the 21st year for the girls' program and the 9th year for the boys'.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Coon Valley receives 25-thousand dollar grant for event
- Medical Breakthroughs 6/20/19 - Stroke treatments
- Tomah Tractor Pull kicks off today
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- Adaptive water skiing even on French Island offers unique opportunity
Latest News
- Richland Center police chief being investigated by Division of Criminal Investigation, sheriff says
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- Police: Man found on La Crosse's southside died of hypothermia
- Death of man being booked into Richland Co. jail under investigation
- Suicide rates on rise; health care providers urge people to talk about mental health
- New branding for Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse
- Wisconsin Department of Tourism donates $25,000 for Coon Creek Canoe Race
- Adaptive water skiing gives kids a unique opportunity
- Springbrook Park to potentially to be named after neighbor
- Tomah Hosts 44th Annual Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull