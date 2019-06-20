Science camps keep kids learning in the summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Science day camps are giving area kids a chance to keep learning during the summer.

UW-La Crosse is hosting the Girls in Science and Boys Science Exploration camps this week.

The two-day camps are intended to encourage an interest in science and math for middle school students.

Hands-on activities like working with skeletons and DNA models are part of the camps.

The students also learned from engineers from Trane about how science has helped them in their careers.

The lessons will help the students the rest of their lives.

"There is so many times that people seem to debate scientific fact and reality and it's important that everyone understands thate scientists don't have an agenda, except to search for the truth," said Susan Kelly, math professor at UW-La Crosse.

This is the 21st year for the girls' program and the 9th year for the boys'.



