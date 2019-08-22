School staff member accused of sexually assaulting student

​​​​​​​ GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A staff member at a Green Bay high school is accused of sexually assaulting a male student.

Thirty-one-year-old Courtney Roznowski, a paraprofessional at Southwest High School, appeared in court Wednesday on sexual assault charges.

A police report says Roznowski and the 16-year-old boy denied having a sexual relationship when confronted earlier this week. WLUK-TV says the report says Roznowski later confessed to investigators when they asked for permission to go through her phone.

The school district issued a statement which says a staff member has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated.

Roznowski is due back in court Sept. 5.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.