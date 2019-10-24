School official announces retirement after almost 40 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The School District of La Crosse will say goodbye to a familiar face at the end of this current school year. District Superintendent of Schools, Randy Nelson announced his plans to retire on June 30, 2020. Nelson has worked in education for almost four decades and came to La Crosse in 2008.

"I'm so proud to serve this community, the students and families, and this amazing group of coworkers and frankly our family here at the School District of La Crosse," said Superintendent Randy Nelson. "La Crosse is a special place. This community and our district share a belief in the values of relationship building, empathy and compassion for others, and a focus on the importance of every individual. Those values were clear to me when I first came to La Crosse and are even clearer now."

Nelson began his career as a high school speech, theater, and English teacher. He served as the Associate Superintendent of Instruction for La Crosse in 2008 and has been the district's Superintendent of Schools since 2011.

"Becoming a superintendent of schools was not a path I anticipated when I first started teaching," said Nelson. "It evolved into an opportunity through the support I've received from so many people in my lifetime. The seed to become an educator was first planted by my teachers when I was a K-12 student growing up in Cambridge, Minnesota. They refused to let me slip through the cracks, shared with me so much of their time and talents, and modeled for me what I knew I wanted to be when I grew up - a teacher."

He has served as a member of the board for La Crosse Promise, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, the La Crosse Health Science Consortium, Great Rivers United Way, and the La Crosse Community Theater.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support children and families in this area,” said Nelson. “I am honored to have been a part of the amazing and transformative work happening in every corner, nook, and cranny of this wonderful district - every minute, of every day.”

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.