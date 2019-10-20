School District of Holmen dedicates building, honoring three long time staff

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - A building dedication in Holmen is honoring two long-time school district employees.

An open house was held to celebrate the dedication of the School District of Holmen's Transportation-Maintenance-Training Facility.

The building is being dedicated in honor of Jay Clark, John Daily and Roger Saxton, all who worked for the district for at least 15 years.

The facility is used by the district's buses and maintenance vehicles.

One of the honorees says the recognition belongs to more than himself.

"Humbling, feel like I'm just a small part of a team and that the other dedicates today were every bit if not more part of our success here," said Jay Clark, former associate district administrator for the School District of Holmen.

Clark retired from the district in 2019, while Saxton retired in 2013.

Daily ctoniues to work for the district, after starting in 1975.

