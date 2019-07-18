School back in session for Northside, Hamilton Elementary Schools in La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - School is back in session for some students attended year-round school in our area.

La Crosse's Northside Elementary, along with Hamilton Elementary, started their 45-15 school calendar Thursday.

Students attend classes for 45 days, followed by 15 days off.

This is the first year that Northside Elementary has operated as a year-round school.

Northside's principal hopes the new calendar helps kids avoid summer slide.

"We're hoping to address is that rusty gears that we all feel in September when we haven't been in school for a while, takes us a few weeks to get back into it. We're hoping that this, starting July 18th, we have less of that," said Laura Huber, Northside Elementary principal.

Classes won't be back in session for the rest of the School District of La Crosse until September 3rd.



