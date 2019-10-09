SCAM ALERT: DNR warns of online hunting license scam

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR) is warning hunters of an online license scam as multiple hunting seasons begin.

The DNR is aware of at least two websites claiming to offer Wisconsin hunting licenses. Once the fee is paid, the website only provides information on how to apply for a license. These sites are also collecting sensitive personal data as part of the unauthorized transactions.

"You will not receive a valid hunting license from these misleading websites," said DNR director of customer and outreach services Kimberly Currie. "Don't fall for imposters. There is only one official online site that sells Wisconsin hunting licenses, and that is our GoWild site."

Hunters can securely purchase a valid hunting license for the state of Wisconsin in one of three ways:

From the department's only official online license sales site, GoWild,

Through an independent license sales agent authorized by DNR, such as a local sporting goods store, hardware store or large discount stores that use the GoWild point of sale terminal, or

At a DNR Service Center.

The Wisconsin DNR values users' online safety and provides links from its homepage to a secure online purchasing site. The DNR also provides information about where to purchase licenses in person, links to free copies of Wisconsin regulations, and helpful tutorials on the DNR website under Licenses & Regulations.

Anyone who thinks they may have already been scammed by one of these sites can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by calling their hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wi.gov.

