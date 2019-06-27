Saving your plants after the winter kill

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Each Wisconsin winter is different, and our latest cold season had a record-breaking cold stretch. Unfortunately these harsh temperatures aren't so kind to our plants.

Winter kill is when a plant or part of a plant dies as a result of exposure to winter conditions. Many homeowners are experiencing this winter kill, and experts are suggesting different ways to bring your plants back to life.

"You can break off one of the parts of one of the branches or stems," says Agriculture Educator, Kaitlyn Lance. "Look for green underneath the bark. If there's green there, that means there's still healthy tissue. Now, unfortunately if there's like 3 quarters of the plant that's gone, you might not see a lot of that come back, and you might have to do some extreme pruning in the fall."

Another option for treating winter kill is using fertilizer that is specifically made for this situation. Or just stop in and visit your local gardening store.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.