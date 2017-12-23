Salvation Army wraps up bell ringing this weekend
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up bell ringing this weekend. Bell ringers will be out until Saturday night.
Even though the kettle's will not be out, the Salvation Army says you can still donate online until the end of January. Friday, the Vernon County Salvation Army is having it's first ever 'match day' where Nelson Agri-Center will match donations all day up to $2,000.
If you would like to donate but can't make it to the kettle's, you can visit their website, www.salvationarmylacrosse.org.
Latest News
- Proposal would allow restaurant tip-pooling
- Local racing team donates gifts to area families
- Home Depot acquires The Company Store in new deal
- Salvation Army wraps up bell ringing this weekend
- Fired food worker arrested after ramming vehicle at Lambeau
- Car crash in La Farge kills one
- Tips to keep your pet safe in the cold weather
- Local business prepares for prom expo
- News 8 Sports Round Up-December 22, 2017
- Local elementary students headed to LEGO League sectionals