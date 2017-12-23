Salvation Army wraps up bell ringing this weekend

Salvation Army wraps up bell ringing...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up bell ringing this weekend. Bell ringers will be out until Saturday night.

Even though the kettle's will not be out, the Salvation Army says you can still donate online until the end of January. Friday, the Vernon County Salvation Army is having it's first ever 'match day' where Nelson Agri-Center will match donations all day up to $2,000.

If you would like to donate but can't make it to the kettle's, you can visit their website, www.salvationarmylacrosse.org.

