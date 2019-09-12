News

Salvation Army to temporarily close Thursday

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:26 PM CDT

Salvation Army will temporarily close its doors for street maintenance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army is having to close its doors Thursday as the city completes a street maintenance project.

The Sewage Department will be moving a manhole on 8th Street North, between Vine and Main Street, causing the building's water to be shut off.

The Emergency Shelter, Administrative offices, Food Pantry and Community Meal Program will be tentatively closed from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

The Salvation Army is trying to make sure clients will still receive their services, so they will be serving breakfast a half an hour early.

The Salvation Army is also teaming up with The Franciscan Hospitality House, which will serve a meal at noon from their location, and the Community Meal Program dinner will take place at The Place of Grace from 5 to 7 tomorrow evening.
 

