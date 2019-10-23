Salvation Army's Angel Giving Tree, Christmas food baskets open for registration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Christmas may be a long ways away, but families who struggle during the holiday are getting the help they need now.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse will be taking appointments for those interested in signing up for the Angel Giving Tree and Christmas food basket assistance.

The Angel Giving Tree provides kids, up to 14 years old, with the clothing they need for Winter. The Christmas food basket includes traditional holiday dinners as well as a few extra items to help families stock their shelves.

Registration is required and will be held in the Gathering Place on the 2nd floor of The Salvation Army. Appointments take approximately 15 minutes during the following hours:

Saturday, November 2: 8:00am 3:45pm

Monday, November 4: 8:00am 3:45pm

Thursday, November 7: 4:00pm 7:45pm

To make an appointment, people are asked to call The Salvation Army at (608)782-6126 or visit The Salvation Army offices at 223 N. 8th Street in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Jaycees will also hold registration for their Toys for Toys program at the same times listed above at The Salvation Army.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.