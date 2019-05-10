Salvation Army of La Crosse to shelter more families with new upgrades

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Salvation Army will be able to take in more families at its emergency shelter. It's all possible thanks to some renovations to the building.

Salvation Army officials said the building helps these people during a stressful time in their lives. These upgrades will make it possible to help more people who are looking for a break.

"It can happen to anybody," said Nick Ragner, director of development with Salvation Army of La Crosse. "A lot of people are living paycheck-to-paycheck and are just one mishap away from calling the Salvation Army home."

The Salvation Army is a place for people to catch their breath when life happens.

"It's not anything that they did wrong," said staff member Loretta Lapoint. "It's just circumstances."

Lapoint has been with the Salvation Army for the past five months and she provides a smile for people dealing with homelessness.

"You do meet people from a wide range of different backgrounds," Lapoint said.

Right now the organization is going through a little office move. The organization's new offices and security measures will help make day-to-day life easier for staff.

But the project's purpose is to offer a roof for more people and families.

"We saw this as an opportunity to make sure we are not turning away people who need somewhere to go," Ragner said. "We turned away 41 families because we didn't have space for them."

The nearly $400,000 came from a portion of the Salvation Army's budget. That money is often gifted from people's estates.

"People leaving legacy gifts to leave a lasting impression or impact on an organization they highly believe in," Ragner said. "It's pretty remarkable."

It's donations and neighbors caring for neighbors that help bring light to someone else's darkness. The Salvation Army, a resource that many people think they will never use, but it's here in La Crosse and it might save your life.

"It's not always that someone's not trying or that they don't want to try," Lapoint said. "Life happens."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.