Salvation Army La Crosse opens Cooling Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse opened their Cooling Center today due to the excessive heat.

The center will be open all day today and tomorrow, July 18 and 19 and in the future when the heat index is over 90 degrees during the day and at night if the heat index is over 100 degrees.

The Cooling Center is located at 223 North 8th Street, La Crosse.

