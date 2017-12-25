Salvation Army hosts annual Christmas Eve dinner

Salvation Army hosts annual Christmas...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - In the spirit of spending time with others, the Salvation Army of La Crosse held it's annual Christmas Eve dinner Sunday.

More than 20 volunteers were at the Sunday event to help serve. The Salvation Army's lunch room was converted into a restaurant setting, serving traditional Christmas dinner foods like ham and mashed potatoes.

Salvation Army directors said this is about everyone getting a chance to enjoy a holiday meal with good company.

"Just an opportunity for those who may not have an opportunity to go home for the holidays or celebrate with their friends and family out of La Crosse. It's an opportunity for them to come here and have a nice holiday meal, and just really enjoy everybody's company here," said Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Alex Riley.

All of the food at Sunday's event was donated from the community.