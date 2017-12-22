Salvation Army holds homeless memorial service

Salvation Army holds homeless...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army is remembering the lives that have been lost in part to homelessness in the past year.

A dozen people between the ages of 20 and 82 were memorialized with a moment of silence and candlelight vigil Thursday afternoon.

As the Salvation Army works to address the homeless problem in our community, Major Jeff Richardson says the memorial is a reminder of the work that's left to do.

"It's always meaningful to remember the friends that we've met who have come in from homelessness and we built a relationship with, and they've gone on before us," said Richardson. "It's always good to take a few moments, particularly this time of year, to remember them."

The memorial service was held as part of the National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which is held annually on the longest night of the year.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse has held the service every year since 2009.