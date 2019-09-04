Salmonella outbreak linked to dish at La Crosse restaurant despite properly prepared, advisories

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A salmonella outbreak linked to steak tartare served at Restore Public House has sickened 28 people. However, the restaurant had prepared it properly and posted all appropriate advisories, according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

Steak tartare is made from raw ground beef or horse meat. According to a Restore Public House Instagram post in June, the tartare is made from beef. The dish is considered to be high risk, according to the health department.

"Restaurants are allowed to serve these types of foods, but need to provide a consumer advisory, which they did," said Jen Rombalski, health director for the Health Department, in an email to News 8.

A total of 39 interviews were conducted by investigators, in which 33 people had symptoms of illness. However, there were 17 total cases; 10 were probably and 7 were confirmed by a lab. Three people were hospitalized overnight.

"My key takeaway message is that the public needs to be aware of the dangers of eating undercooked meat products," Rombalski said in an email.

The outbreak happened in mid-July. The investigation, which included a restaurant inspection, was completed in early August.

