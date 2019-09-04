Salmonella outbreak linked to dish at La Crosse restaurant despite properly prepared, advisories
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A salmonella outbreak linked to steak tartare served at Restore Public House has sickened 28 people. However, the restaurant had prepared it properly and posted all appropriate advisories, according to the La Crosse County Health Department.
Steak tartare is made from raw ground beef or horse meat. According to a Restore Public House Instagram post in June, the tartare is made from beef. The dish is considered to be high risk, according to the health department.
"Restaurants are allowed to serve these types of foods, but need to provide a consumer advisory, which they did," said Jen Rombalski, health director for the Health Department, in an email to News 8.
A total of 39 interviews were conducted by investigators, in which 33 people had symptoms of illness. However, there were 17 total cases; 10 were probably and 7 were confirmed by a lab. Three people were hospitalized overnight.
"My key takeaway message is that the public needs to be aware of the dangers of eating undercooked meat products," Rombalski said in an email.
The outbreak happened in mid-July. The investigation, which included a restaurant inspection, was completed in early August.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street
- Emerson Elementary under 'shelter in place' order as La Crosse Police investigate shooting
- Judge rules to exclude human remains dog evidence in La Crosse murder trial
- Salmonella outbreak linked to dish at La Crosse restaurant despite properly prepared, advisories
- Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
- City Plan Commission seals vote for Bridgeview Plaza re-districting
- Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of boat fire
- Poll finds Biden leading Trump in head-to-head presidential match
- Wisconsin committee releases $200K for farmer mental health