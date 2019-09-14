Saint Rose Convent renovation turns up historical artifacts
FSPA discovers artifacts in a well
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are looking to the future while celebrating treasures from the past.
The FSPA is expanding the Saint Rose Convent, and while digging in the courtyard, construction crews unearthed some historical artifacts.
Ceramic figurines and pipes were found, charred wood from a convent fire in back in 1923, and bottles produced by West Germany in the 19th Century were discovered.
After finding pieces from the Saint Rose Convent's past, the sister's say they'll find a way to use these historical items.
Sister Sue Ernster says, "These items have helped to bring many stories about when the sisters first came to the community. We are going to keep the artifacts and probably put them on display throughout the building at different times as part of our legacy and heritage."
Guests can still visit the Mary of the Angels Chapel, and Perpetual Adoration will continue, throughout the renovation.
The chapels will remain untouched during the project.
