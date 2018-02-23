Saint Mary's holds Breaking Barriers event March 8
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Saint Mary's University is celebrating those who are breaking barriers in women's athletics.
The event is March 8, 7 p.m. at the Page Theatre and will spotlight Dr. Nikki Fennern, Saint Mary's athletic director, who received the Breaking Barriers Award from the Minnesota Coalition of Women in Athletic Leadership.
According to a news release, special guest Ila Borders will share highlights from her career. Borders achieved numerous baseball milestones at both the college and professional levels, including being the first female pitcher to start a men's professional baseball game. Borders is also the first woman to receive a baseball scholarship to play men's collegiate baseball and the first woman to earn a win in men's collegiate baseball.
The Breaking Barriers event is being organized by the university’s Saint Teresa and Saint Peter Leadership Clubs. For more information, contact Dr. Lori Charron at lcharron@smumn.edu.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses
- Winona Health hosts Way to Wellness Expo