Safety warning for drivers as deer activity increases
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers are reminded to watch out for deer.
Crashes involving deer typically peak during October and November, during mating season.
Drivers are reminded to slow down... especially in areas known for deer, as lower speeds can help you avoid a crash.
Avoiding distractions and keeping your eyes on the road.
And making sure everyone in a vehicle is wearing a seat belt will help keep passengers safe in case of a crash.
When you see one deer, more are likely around.
"If you see deer eyes shining near the road way, expect that there are more deer around. Don't just simply start looking in that direction, you have to look more around your surroundings to make sure that there aren't deer on the other side of the road, trying to cross the road as well," said La Crosse County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Mike Valencia.
Last year, more than 500 people were injured and four people were killed in deer vehicle crashes in Wisconsin.
