Safety training will temporarily close Monroe County Justice Center Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Security training will temporarily close the Monroe County Justice Center.

The closure of the building is needed so employees can do training at the building.

The closure effects all Circuit Court Branches, Clerk of Courts and Sheriff's Office, along with other offices in the building.

The training will focus on response that may be needed during proceedings at the center.

"If we have a situation that occurs, we want to be able to be well-informed and then make certain that our people, or the employees here that work in the governmental environment are aware of what they need to do in response to those activities," said Monroe County Wes Revels.

The closure starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and is expected to last three hours.

