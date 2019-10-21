Safety reminders ahead of Halloween

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Halloween is just over a week away and as you are preparing for a night of fun, there are somethings you should keep in mind to keep everyone safe.

When choosing costumes, stay way from long fabric, that can easily catch fire if it gets near an open flame.

Be sure to remind children of the dangers of open flames, no matter what costume they are wearing.

And keep decorations away from exits, in case of an emergency.

"We do recommend that costumes do come with some type of reflective material if your little one wants to wear something that doesn't involve that, maybe they could wrap a glow stick around their neck, or they could carry a flashlight," said Patrick Corran, La Crosse Fire Department community risk educator.

Putting electric candles or glow sticks into the pumpkins also helps to eliminate open flames.

