Rural Wisconsin community holds its first LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - The first annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival in Viroqua was held Saturday at Eckhart Park.

There was music all day long; booths staffed by area clergy and educational workshops on wellness, queer issues and more.

Luica Alexandria, an organizer and entertainer with the event, said the festival received support from other local communities and from as far away as the Bay Area in California.

She said LGBTQ+ people often move to bigger cities to find community and that events like this are essential for the mental health of those who make their home in rural areas.

"A lot of us kind of feel isolated when we're in smaller communities. This is kind of essential for having visibility," said Alexandria.

The main ended at 8 p.m. Saturday, but Alexandria kept the music going until 2 a.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.