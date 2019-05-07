UPDATE: Autopsy completed on rural Warrens woman
WARRENS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a rural Warrens woman.
An autopsy was conducted this morning at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. The autopsy results confirm that the woman died by suicide.
A 911 call was received Monday, May 6 at 5:12 p.m. from an address on Broadway Avenue reporting that a family member was believed to be deceased.
Police confirmed that a woman, 46, died as the result of a single gunshot wound.
Assisting in the investigation are the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
