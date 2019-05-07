UPDATE: Autopsy completed on rural Warrens woman

Copyright 2016 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WARRENS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a rural Warrens woman.

An autopsy was conducted this morning at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. The autopsy results confirm that the woman died by suicide.

A 911 call was received Monday, May 6 at 5:12 p.m. from an address on Broadway Avenue reporting that a family member was believed to be deceased.

Police confirmed that a woman, 46, died as the result of a single gunshot wound.

Assisting in the investigation are the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.