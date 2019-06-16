Run/walk honoring Jesse Parker ends, but dream that inspired it lives on

TOMAH, Wis. (WBKT) - The 10th and final Remembering Jesse Parker Run/Walk was held Saturday at Tomah High School.

The event raises money for charities in honor of Jesse, who died in a car accident almost ten years ago.

The event helps fund local and statewide charities, but also helps people halfway around the world get clean water.

Jesse's sister, Bria Ames, said Jesse’s dream was to become an engineer to build wells in Africa, and his family has fulfilled that dream in Uganda.

"We were just hoping for one well so that part of what he wanted for the world could still come true. To know now we're on 78, I've just got to imagine he's feeling so happy that he is living on," said Ames.

Jesse's family is planning to go back to Uganda in July to help build nine new wells.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.