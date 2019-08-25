Runners take off from runway in aviation event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The third annual Airport Open House was Saturday in La Crosse at Colgan Air Services Hangar 4.

The open house included a pancake breakfast and the Airport 5K Race, which took runners from the hanger to the Mississippi and back.

There was also a flight simulator, tours of planes and helicopters, and free trips in the air for kids from the Experimental Aviation Association.

Seth Tiedeman, a cadet 1st Lieutenant with the Civil Air Patrol, said the growing event helps the Civil Air Patrol show off what it has to offer.

"There is a need for pilots right now. You get to look at the world through a different view," said Tiedeman.

The event helps fund training programs and educational trips for members of the Civil Air Patrol, which is an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

For more information about the Civil Air Patrol visit gocivilairpatrol.com.



