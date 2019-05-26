Runners take in scenic Barre Mills area while helping it thrive

BARRE MILLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Barre Coed Lions held the 6th annual Barre Shuffle 5K Fun Run/Walk.

About 130 runners took off from Barre Park Saturday morning and traveled through the area before returning to the park.

Registration was about $15.

Cassie Tolvstad of the Barre Coed Lions said it's a chance to give back, improve your health and take in the beautiful Barre scenery.

"Some people barely make it out here to this area, so they like to stay and enjoy the scenery and what the park has to offer," said Tolvstad.

Tolvstad said funds raised by the Barre Coed Lions go to meeting community needs wherever they see them. For more information you can go to barrecoedlions.com.

