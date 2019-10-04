Rudy's closing for season tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Rudy's Drive-in is closing for the season.

The Sparta location closed its doors on Sunday, September 29 and the restaurant in La Crosse will close tonight at 9 p.m.

The message under their sign reads "Closing soon, last chance to get your favorites."

Rudy's received extra attention recently following an unprovoked attack on one of their employees. La Crosse Police are still looking for the suspect involved in that incident.

