News

Rudy's closing for season tonight

Restaurant will close at 9 p.m.

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 09:38 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

Rudy's closing for the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Rudy's Drive-in is closing for the season.

The Sparta location closed its doors on Sunday, September 29 and the restaurant in La Crosse will close tonight at 9 p.m.

The message under their sign reads "Closing soon, last chance to get your favorites."

Rudy's received extra attention recently following an unprovoked attack on one of their employees. La Crosse Police are still looking for the suspect involved in that incident.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars