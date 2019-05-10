Royal family, 'Game of Thrones' fans make mark on popular baby names list

Copyright 2019 CNN

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Liam and Emma are the most popular baby names once again in 2018. This is the second time Liam made the top of the Social Security Administration's boys list. It is the fifth consecutive year Emma ranked No. 1.

However, Jacob and Abigail were not on the list for the first time since 1992 and 2000, respectively. Two new names are joining the list, Lucas for the first time ever and Harper has made a comeback for a girl's name.

The federal agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2018:

Boys: 1) Liam Girls: 1) Emma

2) Noah 2) Olivia

3) William 3) Ava

4) James 4) Isabella

5) Oliver 5) Sophia

6) Benjamin 6) Charlotte

7) Elijah 7) Mia

8) Lucas 8) Amelia

9) Mason 9) Harper

10) Logan 10) Evelyn

The royal family may have influenced many parents when picking their child's name in 2018. Meghan, like Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was the fastest-rising girls' name. It moved 701 spots up to number 703.

The agency predicts the royal baby, Archie, could make the name jump up on the list. The name reappears in the top 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 1988.

"Game of Thrones" fans also made their mark on the list. The name Yara moved 314 spots up to No. 672 for girls.

For all of the top baby names of 2018, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov.

