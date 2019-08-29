Routine can help students with ADHD adjust to school year

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students with Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD can find the return of the school year difficult.

ADHD can make it difficult to stay focused or make them over active.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that $6.1 million kids in the U.S. have ADHD.

Creating a homework plan for the students can help them stay on top of their school work.

"Scheduling homework instead of just leaving it to get done when they have time, helping kids with developing organization through planners or apps, but starting this right before school starts so that they jump in doing it right at the beginning," said Janice Schreier, Mayo Clinic Health System Clinical Therapist.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology found that 52 percent of kids with ADHD have also had behavior or conduct problems.



