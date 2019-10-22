Rose Street close north of Monitor Street in La Crosse for sewer repair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Rose Street northbound in La Crosse closed late Monday morning, with a detour running from Monitor to Gillette streets.

It's because crews need to replace a collapsing sewer near the intersection of Rose and Hagar streets.

The closure is expected to last until next Friday.



