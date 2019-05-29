Rogue bison on the loose in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Authorities in Rochester are asking residents to keep an eye out for a rogue bison that's been on the loose since the weekend.
A farmer spotted the bison walking through his fields in southwest Rochester on Sunday. Officers approached the animal, but it started acting aggressively.
Olmsted County sheriff's officials have been in touch with the bison's owner. Capt. Scott Behrens says people should stay away from the bison if they see it because it could charge if it feels threatened.
