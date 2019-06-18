Rockland celebrates its Centennial

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WKBT) - Rockland celebrates its 100 year Centennial this weekend!

Park Progress Days 2019 is June 20–22 at Gaylord Park in the Village of Rockland. Event organizers have multiple events scheduled each day along with food and beverages.

Thursday, June 20:

Meatball supper from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church

Historic Walk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting at the United Methodist Church

Historical Display from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockland village Hall

Friday, June 21:

Ice Cream Social from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church

Historic Walk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting at the United Methodist Church

Historical Display from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockland village Hall

Saturday, June 22:

Men's softball tournament beginning at 9 a.m.

Rockland's ALS Walk at 9 a.m.

Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parade at Noon

Boy Scout Flag Ceremony at 1 p.m.

Face Painting from 1-3 p.m.

Corn Hole Tournament at 2 p.m.

Bingo from 2-4 p.m.

Penny Pile from 3-4 p.m.

Historical Display (Village Hall) from 3-5 p.m.

Rain Gutter Regatta at 5 p.m.

Youth Kickball at 6 p.m.

Band - Jonny O from 6-10 p.m.

Jonny O from 6-10 p.m. Basket Winners at 8 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

