Rockland celebrates its Centennial
Park Progress Days 2019
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WKBT) - Rockland celebrates its 100 year Centennial this weekend!
Park Progress Days 2019 is June 20–22 at Gaylord Park in the Village of Rockland. Event organizers have multiple events scheduled each day along with food and beverages.
Thursday, June 20:
- Meatball supper from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church
- Historic Walk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting at the United Methodist Church
- Historical Display from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockland village Hall
Friday, June 21:
- Ice Cream Social from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church
- Historic Walk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting at the United Methodist Church
- Historical Display from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockland village Hall
Saturday, June 22:
- Men's softball tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
- Rockland's ALS Walk at 9 a.m.
- Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Parade at Noon
- Boy Scout Flag Ceremony at 1 p.m.
- Face Painting from 1-3 p.m.
- Corn Hole Tournament at 2 p.m.
- Bingo from 2-4 p.m.
- Penny Pile from 3-4 p.m.
- Historical Display (Village Hall) from 3-5 p.m.
- Rain Gutter Regatta at 5 p.m.
- Youth Kickball at 6 p.m.
- Band - Jonny O from 6-10 p.m.
- Basket Winners at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Mother, daughter missing in central Wisconsin
- Health officials say "Telehealth" has promise of closing the health care gap in Wisconsin
- More paid parking signs up near UW-La Crosse
- "A dream come true," Davis twins commit to Wisconsin
- Boys and Girls Clubs of greater La Crosse prepare for 2019 Big Blue Dragon Boat festival
- Summer camp helps high school students get taste of medical profession
- La Crosse Concert band plays on despite bandstand construction
- Pride flag raised at UW-La Crosse
- Assembly passes bill to expand minority teacher loans
- Wisconsin Assembly approves adding parents to directories