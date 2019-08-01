Rock'n the Docks Saturday benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You can have some fun this weekend and raise money for a good cause.

The 11th annual Rock'n the Docks concert is Saturday at Huck Finns on French Island.

Three different bands including The Remainders will take the stage starting at 4 in the afternoon.

New this year, money raised will support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

When the opportunity became available, Boys and Girls Clubs leaders were excited to continue the tradition.

"As the Y was beginning to transition some of their events, to turn it over to the Boys & Girls Club, because it's a great event, so it's a way for our community to continue to come together and just support a different cause, but still a good cause in our community," said Nicole Brei, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse development director.

Tickets are available on the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse website and at Boys and Girls Clubs locations.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event.



