Robotic medical technology on display at forum in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The future of medical technology was on display Monday in La Crosse.
Robotic surgery is the focus of Mayo Clinic Health System's Fall Community Forum.
The hope is use the robots to help make surgical procedures more precise.
Robotics have been part of the surgery process at Mayo Clinic Health System for about a decade, but how they are being used is expanding.
"We've been starting to advance in general surgery, to increase the amount of patients that are being treated with general procedures like hernias and gall bladder and it improves on pain and getting people back to their normal lifestyle," said Dr. Amy Lloyd, Chair of the Department of General Surgery at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Robotic surgery use has gone up 500% per year across the U.S. the past few years.
